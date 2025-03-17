 Dolphins sign CB Artie Burns | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins sign CB Artie Burns

Kev7 said:
4 career INTs with the last one coming in 2017. Just bring back X Howard.
Howard is the best CB I've ever seen in a Fins uniform and it isn't even close, too bad the guy seems like an absolute scumbag, because he was one of my favourite players during his time here, sticky sticky fingers
 
"Once the regular season arrived, Burns saw action in eight games for the Seahawks, playing a career-high 202 snaps in the slot per Pro Football Focus. With those opportunities, he didn't allow a touchdown on 24 targets while allowing under 10 yards per reception in coverage, producing a pass breakup as well as a swatted pass on a blitz while giving up no touchdowns."

'Becoming Real Fun': Seattle Seahawks CB Artie Burns Thriving After Move to Slot

Having a blast in Mike Macdonald's aggressive scheme, Artie Burns has found a home as a rare breakout veteran in the Seahawks secondary.
AquaBlissed888 said:
KK to outside CB?
 
Camp body and a slot guy. I’d rather stick with the younger guys in the back end of the roster.

Pointless signing but hopefully just for camp.

Unless Kohou……?
 
