Dolphins Sign DB Lonnie Johnson

Dolphins Sign Free Agent Defensive Back Lonnie Johnson - DolphinsTalk

Dolphins Sign Free Agent Defensive Back Lonnie Johnson The Miami Dolphins have signed versatile defensive back Lonnie Johnson. The former 2nd round pick by the Texans, Johnson, has played in over 90 games in his career, starting 22 of them. Coming out of Kentucky, Johnson was viewed as a...
