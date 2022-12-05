 Dolphins Sign Eric Fisher. A.J. to IR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Sign Eric Fisher. A.J. to IR

BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,821
Reaction score
7,854
Location
Miami
Really wanted this guy when he was released by KC. Not sure of there is anything left in the tank though. Hopefully so.
 
WSE

WSE

Starter
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,654
Reaction score
857
Hopefully this is just a response to Jackson and means nothing bad as it relates to Armstead.

I wanted Fisher over the off-season. Hope he can step right in and help.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
3,013
Reaction score
6,594
Age
38
Location
Kansas
OH YEAH F*** YEAH THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT WE NEED!

OH MY GOD YES! HUGE SIGING
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
55,032
Reaction score
120,099
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Fisher last played with the Colts in 2021, playing on a one-year deal after suffering a torn Achilles in 2020. The former No. 1 overall pick could line up at either tackle position for the Dolphins, with left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) and right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) both dealing with injuries. Jackson was placed on injured reserve on Monday and will now miss at least the next four games, while Armstead could be in line for a Week 14 return against the Chargers. Fisher played on 874 last season with the Colts, allowing 41 pressures and seven sacks per PFF.
 
phinzfan21

phinzfan21

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
2,142
Reaction score
1,285
Location
Tennessee
Finally. Should have done this weeks ago. Hard to know what he has in the tank, but I bet it's enough if he feels like this team can make a run. Maybe some time off helped him and he has a few nasty games left.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom