Dolphins Sign Eric Fisher. A.J. to IR

Fisher last played with the Colts in 2021, playing on a one-year deal after suffering a torn Achilles in 2020. The former No. 1 overall pick could line up at either tackle position for the Dolphins, with left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) and right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) both dealing with injuries. Jackson was placed on injured reserve on Monday and will now miss at least the next four games, while Armstead could be in line for a Week 14 return against the Chargers. Fisher played on 874 last season with the Colts, allowing 41 pressures and seven sacks per PFF.