 Dolphins sign Jack Discroll | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins sign Jack Discroll

Quick thoughts...It's gotta be incredibly difficult to crack the starting Eagles O-Line, so being a solid backup for 4 years (after being drafted in the 4th round from the SEC) is quite an accomplishment, and being a backup for the Eagles probably makes you a starter on 90% of NFL teams. So, after learning from the best coaches and players for 4 years, I would think he should plug right into a starting lineup for us. (Probably RG)

Not to mention that this continues to push Eichenberg closer to the streets...exciting signing!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom