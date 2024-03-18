Dolphins sign Jack Discroll

Quick thoughts...It's gotta be incredibly difficult to crack the starting Eagles O-Line, so being a solid backup for 4 years (after being drafted in the 4th round from the SEC) is quite an accomplishment, and being a backup for the Eagles probably makes you a starter on 90% of NFL teams. So, after learning from the best coaches and players for 4 years, I would think he should plug right into a starting lineup for us. (Probably RG)
Not to mention that this continues to push Eichenberg closer to the streets...exciting signing!