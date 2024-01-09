 Dolphins Sign Justin Houston, Malik Reed, and Bruce Irvin!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Sign Justin Houston, Malik Reed, and Bruce Irvin!!!

Coolguy3 said:
Eh, rather not tie up anymore money into this season.. I wonder what the contract is..
It appears you don't realize we have to field a team for Saturday.

"The saying goes "next man up" but in Miami's case, it will be guys that are not currently on the roster and Mike McDaniel said as much at his press conference on Monday."
 
Good, at least gives us a fighting chance. I don't give a f*** who lines up to play on Saturday, we better f****** win. If we can win just 1 playoff game the season will be disappointing, but at least not a complete and utter disaster the way it currently stands. If we lose, I'm gonna want to fire everyone including the ball boy all offseason. Get it done or GTFO! Sick of losing in/failing to make the playoffs.
 
It can't be a bad thing when you have nothing anyway. I wonder how long he lasts before he goes down. Sorry to be a debbie downer but i haven't got over Sunday yet
 
utahphinsfan said:
It makes perfect sense .... if you are lemming
Fin-Loco said:
Yeah. Lets go lose the playoffs to save money. Makes more sense.
Sorry if I don't hold the same opinion that a 34 year old washed up player is going to help us to the Superbowl. When we didn't win the division, our chances of winning the Superbowl (imo) are close to nill. Winning @KC, @Buffalo, @Baltimore to make it to the Superbowl when we haven't played well on the road all year just seems too much to overcome. We have a lot of FAs next year and we need all the money we can. Hopefully the deal is for peanuts.
 
