Dolphins sign Long Snapper Rex Sunahara

umpalu

umpalu

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed long snapper Rex Sunahara.
Sunahara is an undrafted free agent from West Virginia, where he was a semifinalist for the 2019 Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation's top long snapper. Sunahara played in 25 career games at West Virginia and handled long snapping duties for punts, field goals in extra points in all 24 games as a junior and senior. He originally began his collegiate career at Rhode Island before transferring to West Virginia in 2016.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Suprised they just didn't bring Taybor Pepper back for camp. I can't recall too many poor snaps in 2019 and he's familar with the holder and kicker.
 
