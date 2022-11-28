Dolphins Sign OT Kendall Lamm to Practice Squad

Scouting Report
Lamm has 28 career starts in his seven-year career. Almost half (13) came in the 2018 season for the Texans, where he was the primary starting right tackle from Week 4 onward, including a wild card playoff loss to the Colts.
Most right tackles tend to be more power-oriented players (think Penei Sewell) but Lamm has proven to be something of a pass-blocking specialist. That was especially true in his season as a starter in Houston. He’s just not a player who generates much movement in the run game and isn’t an aggressive slobber-knocker type of tackle. He was a poor schematic fit in Tennessee in 2021 for the style of run game the Titans like to roll with Derrick Henry.
Lamm is at his best in pass protection with the pass rusher aligned off the line (3-4 OLB). He’s got a decent first step and quick enough feet to slide and reset well against wide speed. Lamm can jab quickly with his punch and does a good job riding outside rushes around the top of the pocket, a trait that worked well with mobile Deshaun Watson at QB in Houston and also with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland.
Power rushers who can quickly get into his chest are a problem for Lamm, and that’s something unlikely to change now that he’s 30 and bounced around three teams. He does have some athleticism, something he showed in catching a touchdown pass in Cleveland in 2020: