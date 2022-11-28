 Dolphins Sign OT Kendall Lamm to Practice Squad | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Sign OT Kendall Lamm to Practice Squad

Marino2.0

Obviously related to the injuries to Armstead and Jackson.

This is a good signing. He’s a good, experienced pass blocker with the feet to play LT. He’s not going to be a star, but much like Shell at RT, we can plug him into a tackle spot to stave off catastrophe, if it comes to that.
 
Appreciate the update. Thanks.
 
Sounds like Armstead will miss at least 2 to 4 games which couldn’t have come at a worst time......Ajax is most likely out this coming week as well......this is not good at all.
 
Yep. Terrible timing in light of the pass rushers we’re about to face. Going to have to get creative with max protect and/or misdirection to buy Tua some time to pass.

Would be nice if at least Jackson can play so we can get a read on him for the future.
 
45A660E5-D7E2-4A98-92CF-565FCA42F99F.jpeg

Scouting Report

Lamm has 28 career starts in his seven-year career. Almost half (13) came in the 2018 season for the Texans, where he was the primary starting right tackle from Week 4 onward, including a wild card playoff loss to the Colts.

Most right tackles tend to be more power-oriented players (think Penei Sewell) but Lamm has proven to be something of a pass-blocking specialist. That was especially true in his season as a starter in Houston. He’s just not a player who generates much movement in the run game and isn’t an aggressive slobber-knocker type of tackle. He was a poor schematic fit in Tennessee in 2021 for the style of run game the Titans like to roll with Derrick Henry.

Lamm is at his best in pass protection with the pass rusher aligned off the line (3-4 OLB). He’s got a decent first step and quick enough feet to slide and reset well against wide speed. Lamm can jab quickly with his punch and does a good job riding outside rushes around the top of the pocket, a trait that worked well with mobile Deshaun Watson at QB in Houston and also with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland.

Power rushers who can quickly get into his chest are a problem for Lamm, and that’s something unlikely to change now that he’s 30 and bounced around three teams. He does have some athleticism, something he showed in catching a touchdown pass in Cleveland in 2020:
 
