Dolphins sign Packers' FB John Lovett

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Tight end/fullback John Lovett, who suffered a torn ACL at practice in mid-November, was released by the Green Bay Packers on Friday.



Officially, he was waived with a failed-physical designation.



At the time of the injury, he was fourth on the team with 112 snaps on special teams and tied for first with four tackles on special teams while playing in all eight games. He received more playing time on offense after third-round pick Josiah Deguara suffered his own season-ending knee injury.



“It’s really unfortunate because you talk about a guy that will do anything for the football team,” coach Matt LaFleur said at the time. “The intensity that he brings, the effort, the energy, he is all about the team. I feel just sick about it. Certainly, you start to question yourself in terms of what you’re asking guys to do when something like this happens but also realize that it is part of the game. I don’t think it’s anybody’s fault. It’s just really unfortunate, because his impact was really coming along on special teams and on offense. You’re talking about a four-core starter on special teams. And those types of players are really tough to replace.”