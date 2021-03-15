 Dolphins sign pass rusher | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins sign pass rusher

Hargitt01

Hargitt01

We've seen the way it plays out when we win Free Agency. I'm happy to see a different approach over the last couple years. What if we don't spend that much, have some good cap space, roll it over to 22', then how are we looking? This is a nice change of pace. Sit on the money and spend it in 22'. Cool.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Gatorboy999120 said:
Exciting doesn’t win you Super Bowls in free agency unless you get a stud among studs like Brady or something monster and it’s someone who slipped through the cracks..
Agree. How many consecutive years did the media proclaim the brownstains off season champs?

Yet, they just won their 1st PO game in like a bajillion yrs
 
R

RMLogic

Not really worth much discussion. Average player that teams need to fill out the roster.
Need to get a big time pass rusher.
 
