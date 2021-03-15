Dolphins sign pass rusher

Travis34
Vince Biegel coming back on a 1 year deal. The type of signings were expecting
After seeing some of the signings and numbers today I'm okay with this approach.Totally exciting.
I was hoping to get people pumped up with that title! Must’ve done the trick!Totally exciting
Oh okay. Everyone on Tampa’s roster was drafted by them I guess?Exciting doesn’t win you Super Bowls in free agency unless you get a stud among studs like Brady or something monster and it’s someone who slipped through the cracks..