 Dolphins sign QB Mike Glennon to practice squad | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins sign QB Mike Glennon to practice squad

CoronaDoug

CoronaDoug

On March 19, 2021, Glennon signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the New York Giants.[61][62] In Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins Glennon got his first start of the season due to Daniel Jones being injured, Glennon completed 23 of 44 passes for 187 yards and one interception in the 20–9 loss.[63] In Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Glennon scored the first rushing touchdown of his career.[64] Glennon missed the final game of the season due to a wrist injury.[65] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Glennon
 
Trucanes99

Trucanes99

Dislocated pinky... the most dolphins-like QB injury ever.

Happy Dr Evil GIF
 
lucid22

lucid22

CoronaDoug said:
On March 19, 2021, Glennon signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the New York Giants.[61][62] In Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins Glennon got his first start of the season due to Daniel Jones being injured, Glennon completed 23 of 44 passes for 187 yards and one interception in the 20–9 loss.[63] In Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Glennon scored the first rushing touchdown of his career.[64] Glennon missed the final game of the season due to a wrist injury.[65] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Glennon
Yup, I remember we wreaked havoc on him lol
 
WSE

WSE

Honestly, I’d start Glennon.

Yes I know the offense takes some time to learn but team shouldn’t be running it’s normal offense with either Thompson or Glennon. That’s one of the issues I have with McDaniel- you can’t have the same game plan with backups as you do Tua. Call some easy short throws instead of deep up the middle.

Thompson is not ready in my opinion. He has shown that multiple times.
 
