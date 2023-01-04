Dolphins sign QB Mike Glennon to practice squad

Honestly, I’d start Glennon.



Yes I know the offense takes some time to learn but team shouldn’t be running it’s normal offense with either Thompson or Glennon. That’s one of the issues I have with McDaniel- you can’t have the same game plan with backups as you do Tua. Call some easy short throws instead of deep up the middle.



Thompson is not ready in my opinion. He has shown that multiple times.