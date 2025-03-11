Dolphins Sign S Ifeatu Melifonwu

Michael Scott
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 20, 2017
- Messages
- 14,793
- Reaction score
- 33,373
- Location
- Davie, FL
Perfect. We need as many IR buddies as possible
Yeah, tons of traits, and a decent, but not splashy player. Injuries are my only real concern.6'3' and 210# good size, 4.48 40 yard time, could be a sleeper.
Right, but maybe he's ready to 'bloom'? We need a box safety the way this D is constructed.Yeah, tons of traits, and a decent, but not splashy player. Injuries are my only real concern.