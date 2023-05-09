 Dolphins Sign TE Tyler Kroft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Sign TE Tyler Kroft

jimthefin

jimthefin

Well he is almost Tucker Kraft so he has that going for him, which is nice.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Which one of you fûckfaces is Damien Cõckburn?
M

Marino2.0

Fin-Loco said:
Anyone want to tell us who Tyler Kroft is?
He’s bounced around Cincy, Buffalo, NYJ, and SF. He’s a blocking specialist primarily, and in my opinion is a better blocker than Smythe. But he’s not a terrible receiver. He’s just a guy, but he’s a guy who is at least as good as any other TE on our roster.
 
Danny

Danny

Marino2.0 said:
One year deal. Like this signing a lot. Solid player who can block and receive. Wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up playing as many or more snaps than Smythe.
take it easy brother.....he has 105 catches in SEVEN years......he'll compete for a roster spot but he might not even make the 53
 
Danny

Danny

Fin-Loco said:
Anyone want to tell us who Tyler Kroft is?
Kroft, who has 105 receptions over seven NFL season, will join a crowded Miami tight end room alongside Durham Smythe, Tanner Conner, and Eric Saubert, and others. Once an analytics darling, Kroft, 30, served as a depth player in San Francisco last season. He has little chance of fantasy relevance with the Dolphins.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Which one of you fûckfaces is Damien Cõckburn?
Danny said:
Kroft, who has 105 receptions over seven NFL season, will join a crowded Miami tight end room alongside Durham Smythe, Tanner Conner, and Eric Saubert, and others. Once an analytics darling, Kroft, 30, served as a depth player in San Francisco last season. He has little chance of fantasy relevance with the Dolphins.
Probably will make the 53 but we still need a starter to emerge.
 
M

Marino2.0

Danny said:
take it easy brother.....he has 105 catches in SEVEN years......he'll compete for a roster spot but he might not even make the 53
Durham Smythe has 88 catches in five years. Eric Saubert has 33 catches in five years. Tanner Conner, Elijah Higgins, and Julian Hill have 0 career catches.

What an obnoxious post. I hardly acted like the guy is a superstar. I said I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays as many or more snaps than Smythe.
 
