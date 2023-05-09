Dolphins Sign TE Tyler Kroft

Well he is almost Tucker Kraft so he has that going for him, which is nice.
For sure! Good signing...One year deal. Like this signing a lot. Solid player who can block and receive. Wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up playing as many or more snaps than Smythe.
Anyone want to tell us who Tyler Kroft is?One year deal. Like this signing a lot. Solid player who can block and receive. Wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up playing as many or more snaps than Smythe.
He’s bounced around Cincy, Buffalo, NYJ, and SF. He’s a blocking specialist primarily, and in my opinion is a better blocker than Smythe. But he’s not a terrible receiver. He’s just a guy, but he’s a guy who is at least as good as any other TE on our roster.Anyone want to tell us who Tyler Kroft is?
take it easy brother.....he has 105 catches in SEVEN years......he'll compete for a roster spot but he might not even make the 53One year deal. Like this signing a lot. Solid player who can block and receive. Wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up playing as many or more snaps than Smythe.
Kroft, who has 105 receptions over seven NFL season, will join a crowded Miami tight end room alongside Durham Smythe, Tanner Conner, and Eric Saubert, and others. Once an analytics darling, Kroft, 30, served as a depth player in San Francisco last season. He has little chance of fantasy relevance with the Dolphins.Anyone want to tell us who Tyler Kroft is?
Probably will make the 53 but we still need a starter to emerge.Kroft, who has 105 receptions over seven NFL season, will join a crowded Miami tight end room alongside Durham Smythe, Tanner Conner, and Eric Saubert, and others. Once an analytics darling, Kroft, 30, served as a depth player in San Francisco last season. He has little chance of fantasy relevance with the Dolphins.
Durham Smythe has 88 catches in five years. Eric Saubert has 33 catches in five years. Tanner Conner, Elijah Higgins, and Julian Hill have 0 career catches.take it easy brother.....he has 105 catches in SEVEN years......he'll compete for a roster spot but he might not even make the 53