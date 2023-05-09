Dolphins sign TE Tyler Kroft

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 6,530
- Reaction score
- 8,096
- Location
- SO CAL
He's a solid vet. He's been around the league with the Bengals, Jets, Bills, 49ers, and now Dolphins. He's familiar with our scheme from his time in SF
Highlight | Zach Wilson Finds Tyler Kroft for an 18-Yard Touchdown
Watch the Jets Rookie Connect with the Tight End for a Score Against the Packers
www.newyorkjets.com
Highlight | Tyler Kroft Goes Up for a 26-Yard Reception from Josh Johnson
Watch the tight end make a 26-yard reception over Colts LB Darius Leonard.
www.newyorkjets.com
Last edited: