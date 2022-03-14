 Dolphins sign Teddy Bridgewater | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins sign Teddy Bridgewater

BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

Yep upgrade that BU position.

Not liking Fins looking competent. With the exception of the Edmonds overpay been doing well.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Yeah. I'm gonna have to go negative on this move. Waiting to see the details but Teddy probably getting paid. And we are going to be using a significant amount of cap space to sign a player we are hoping never sees the field outside of the victory formation. If Tua gets injured the season is over anyway, so not sure what he's going to bring to the table. A guy to push your young player already seems like admitting defeat. This is money that should have been used to fill out the roster around Tua.
 
Coolguy3

Coolguy3

Interesting, happy to have him as a back-up. Better than Jacoby.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

I guess we will see how much 2 weeks changed him. He was asked and was looking for a multi year deal around 25M AAV two weeks ago. So Cannot wait to see the numbers on this one.
 
