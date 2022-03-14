Dolphins sign Teddy Bridgewater

Yeah. I'm gonna have to go negative on this move. Waiting to see the details but Teddy probably getting paid. And we are going to be using a significant amount of cap space to sign a player we are hoping never sees the field outside of the victory formation. If Tua gets injured the season is over anyway, so not sure what he's going to bring to the table. A guy to push your young player already seems like admitting defeat. This is money that should have been used to fill out the roster around Tua.