Dolphins sign third-round TE Hunter Long day before training camp begins; one rookie remains unsigned

The Miami Dolphins and third-round tight end Hunter Long agreed to terms on a rookie contract Monday, the day before players report for training camp, the team announced.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but since he was selected with the No. 81 pick, Long was slotted to earn $4,968,706 over the course of his four-year deal, including a signing bonus worth $973,604. He could earn more due to playing time escalators, which third- through seventh-round picks are eligible for, unlike first- and second-round selections.