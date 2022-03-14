Dolphins sign WR Cedrick Wilson

FinPhan54
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 27, 2018
- Messages
- 2,268
- Reaction score
- 4,254
- Age
- 29
- Location
- Hard Rock Stadium
At least you provide rational unlike some of our own fans.Like the player a Nice WR3.
Will depend on the money of course.
I think he is a very under-rated player. I do think there is enough skill there to maybe be a low end WR2. But is a nice WR3, had like 600 yards last year. Anything around the 9M for below AAV is a nice contract for him with another WR3 (ok maybe WR2 making 17M AAV in Kirk)At least you provide rational unlike some of our own fans.