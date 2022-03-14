 Dolphins sign WR Cedrick Wilson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins sign WR Cedrick Wilson

Michael Scott

Feb 20, 2017
Davie, FL
I like Wilson a lot as a WR3. He can play in the slot and made some huge chunk plays last year.

Still need a WR2 opposite Waddle.
 
BillsFanInPeace

Dec 30, 2006
Orlando, FL
andyahs said:
At least you provide rational unlike some of our own fans.
I think he is a very under-rated player. I do think there is enough skill there to maybe be a low end WR2. But is a nice WR3, had like 600 yards last year. Anything around the 9M for below AAV is a nice contract for him with another WR3 (ok maybe WR2 making 17M AAV in Kirk)
 
R

Ryan1973

Feb 11, 2005
He’s fine as a #3 WR. They still need to find a #2 WR though. Maybe they will use their 1st round pick on one.
 
bane

Jan 19, 2008
I never heard of him. Is he fast? Twitchy? Slot guy?
 
