Dolphins Sign WR Mike Harley JR, Waive OL Chasen Hines

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Sign WR Mike Harley JR, Waive OL Chasen Hines - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have signed WR Mike Harley JR and waived offensive lineman Chasen Hines. Harley went undrafted in 2022 and spent the 2022 season on the Browns practice squad. Cleveland cut Harley last August, and then he played in the UFL this past season. Harley was born and raised in Miami...
dolphinstalk.com

OBJ on PUP, Ezukanma not practicing, Berrios and Waddle have minor things having them sit out practice. They need more bodies here.

Miami worked out 2 o-linemen Monday, they may add someone there to replace Hines.
 
Feverdream said:
I'm not sure that he fits the scheme... They may have felt he was not a zone guy.
Click to expand...
His feet and agility fit the scheme better than Eich, Cotton, Jones, or any of these guys...me thinks they are looking for cheap scraps instead.

I do like Jones as the Hunt replacement though fyi.
 
cullenbigcstill said:
His feet and agility fit the scheme better than Eich, Cotton, Jones, or any of these guys...me thinks they are looking for cheap scraps instead.

I do like Jones as the Hunt replacement though fyi.
Click to expand...
At 34, I'm not sure that he does. It's not like he signed for a lot of money.
 
