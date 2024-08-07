DolphinsTalk
Dolphins Sign WR Mike Harley JR, Waive OL Chasen Hines - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have signed WR Mike Harley JR and waived offensive lineman Chasen Hines. Harley went undrafted in 2022 and spent the 2022 season on the Browns practice squad. Cleveland cut Harley last August, and then he played in the UFL this past season. Harley was born and raised in Miami...
dolphinstalk.com
OBJ on PUP, Ezukanma not practicing, Berrios and Waddle have minor things having them sit out practice. They need more bodies here.
Miami worked out 2 o-linemen Monday, they may add someone there to replace Hines.