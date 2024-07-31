Dolphins sign WR Willie Snead

Adam First
Wonder if he still thinks Tua is soft
I don't get it either, seems like the cup runneth over at WR, no?
Only thing I can figure is EZ's fate has already been determined, and he is insurance in case OBJ is an issue.
Right now you have Hill, Waddle and Beckham. Everybody else is either an unknown commodity or very average. I think most teams are in better shape than Miami in terms of 4, 5 and 6 wr prospects. I don't expect Snead to make the roster, but the move shows the staff has questions about the unit's depth quality.I don't get it either, seems like the cup runneth over at WR, no?
Robbie Chosen replacement. My honest thought is that you need veterans to compete against young guys. If Tahj and Malik Washington can’t beat out Willie Snead in camp they probably shouldn’t be in the roster.
Yeah, that was my immediate thought as well.Only thing I can figure is EZ's fate has already been determined, and he is insurance in case OBJ is an issue.