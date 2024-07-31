 Dolphins sign WR Willie Snead | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins sign WR Willie Snead

Beckham not progressing as expected? None of the rookies looking good? I mean Waddle did say he needs the rookies to step up like they haven't been. Weird.
 
Golphindolphin said:
I don't get it either, seems like the cup runneth over at WR, no?
Click to expand...
Right now you have Hill, Waddle and Beckham. Everybody else is either an unknown commodity or very average. I think most teams are in better shape than Miami in terms of 4, 5 and 6 wr prospects. I don't expect Snead to make the roster, but the move shows the staff has questions about the unit's depth quality.
 
NBP81 said:
But why?
Click to expand...
Robbie Chosen replacement. My honest thought is that you need veterans to compete against young guys. If Tahj and Malik Washington can’t beat out Willie Snead in camp they probably shouldn’t be in the roster.
 
