Dolphins Spoke to Lions about Trading for Swift After they Drafted Achane

https://dolphinstalk.com/2023/05/do...-trading-for-swift-after-they-drafted-achane/

Many Dolphins fans don’t believe the team is interested in acquiring Dalvin Cook and adding to their running back room, especially after they selected Devon Achane in Round 3 of last week’s NFL draft. An ESPN report suggests otherwise and Miami is still very much interested in adding a running back to the roster. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Dolphins were speaking to the Detroit Lions on day 3 of the NFL Draft (the day after they selected Devon Achane) about trading for running back D’andre Swift.
 
Miami’s interest must have been just above below lukewarm based on the trade compensation (‘23 #219, R5.25) Detroit received from Philly, a contender in the same conference.

At a minimum, if Miami is still interested in Cook, the intel provides another market data point in negotiations with the Vikings or directly with player and agent.
 
Yeah! The comp seems kinda low and one Miami could have matched if they really wanted him.
 
