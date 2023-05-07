Dolphins Spoke to Lions about Trading for Swift After they Drafted Achane

Many Dolphins fans don’t believe the team is interested in acquiring Dalvin Cook and adding to their running back room, especially after they selected Devon Achane in Round 3 of last week’s NFL draft. An ESPN report suggests otherwise and Miami is still very much interested in adding a running back to the roster. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Dolphins were speaking to the Detroit Lions on day 3 of the NFL Draftabout trading for running back D’andre Swift.