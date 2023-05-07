Dolphins Spoke to Lions about Trading for Swift After they Drafted Achane

MDFINFAN
https://dolphinstalk.com/2023/05/do...-trading-for-swift-after-they-drafted-achane/
Many Dolphins fans don’t believe the team is interested in acquiring Dalvin Cook and adding to their running back room, especially after they selected Devon Achane in Round 3 of last week’s NFL draft. An ESPN report suggests otherwise and Miami is still very much interested in adding a running back to the roster. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Dolphins were speaking to the Detroit Lions on day 3 of the NFL Draft (the day after they selected Devon Achane) about trading for running back D’andre Swift.
