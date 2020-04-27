Dolphins start preseason work today.... kinda

uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Long live the Cult of Tua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,710
Reaction score
11,205
Location
UK
The Tua-era begins in half an hour...ish


Will be fascinating to see which teams start the new season best prepared

I feel bad for the UDFA guys, they have little to no chance without minicamps etc


edit:

OK, no Tua-era :lol:

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom