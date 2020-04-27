Dolphins start preseason work today.... kinda

uk_dolfan
Long live the Cult of Tua
The Tua-era begins in half an hour...ish
Will be fascinating to see which teams start the new season best prepared
I feel bad for the UDFA guys, they have little to no chance without minicamps etc
edit:
OK, no Tua-era
