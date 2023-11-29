Dolphins start the 21 day window for Brooks

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 65,336
- Reaction score
- 157,364
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
That's my guess as well.So now only Wynn or Ezukanma can come back now with the last spot, probably Wynn.
IDK. When it happened I believe I heard it was likely season ending.So now only Wynn or Ezukanma can come back now with the last spot, probably Wynn.
Wouldn't say "cripple". You can make special teams adjustments if it comes to that.Not quite sure about this. I'm all about Brooks, but we have Achane, Mostert and Wilson on active roster. This is putting us up hard against IR limitations moving forward. Could cripple the active roster if someone goes down and we are forced to keep them active.