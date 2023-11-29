 Dolphins start the 21 day window for Brooks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins start the 21 day window for Brooks

Not quite sure about this. I'm all about Brooks, but we have Achane, Mostert and Wilson on active roster. This is putting us up hard against IR limitations moving forward. Could cripple the active roster if someone goes down and we are forced to keep them active.
 
Wouldn't say "cripple". You can make special teams adjustments if it comes to that.
 
Wait another 2 weeks unless one of the RB's gets hurt. Make a decision at the point based on other injuries and likelihood of Wynn returning.
 
It’s clear that they understand that they are going to have to run the ball to win in Dec/Jan (and hopefully Feb). Given their 3rd/4th and short troubles, a back like Brooks, especially late in the game after they’ve been wearing down an opposing defense could be a big asset.
 
