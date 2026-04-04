 Dolphins start their offseason program Tuesday 4/7 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins start their offseason program Tuesday 4/7

DB Cooper

DB Cooper

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https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profo...will-start-their-offseason-programs-next-week

The ten teams that hired new coaches this offseason will be eligible to start working with their players on Monday, April 6.

The Ravens are the only team that has set that as their first day of work while the Cardinals, Falcons, Bills, Browns, Raiders, Dolphins, Giants, Steelers and Titans have set Tuesday as their opening day.

All of those teams will also be able to hold a voluntary minicamp later in the spring.

Every team is also scheduled to hold a rookie minicamp and a mandatory minicamp over the course of the next few months.

The first two weeks of work for all teams is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.
The three-week second phase allows for on-field work, but no full-speed team drills while the third OTA phase allows for team drills, but there is no live contact allowed at any point in the offseason.

Most of the 22 teams with returning coaches will be opening their offseason programs on April 20 or 21. The Broncos have set May 4 as their first day.
 
DB Cooper said:
https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profo...will-start-their-offseason-programs-next-week

The ten teams that hired new coaches this offseason will be eligible to start working with their players on Monday, April 6.

The Ravens are the only team that has set that as their first day of work while the Cardinals, Falcons, Bills, Browns, Raiders, Dolphins, Giants, Steelers and Titans have set Tuesday as their opening day.

All of those teams will also be able to hold a voluntary minicamp later in the spring.

Every team is also scheduled to hold a rookie minicamp and a mandatory minicamp over the course of the next few months.

The first two weeks of work for all teams is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.
The three-week second phase allows for on-field work, but no full-speed team drills while the third OTA phase allows for team drills, but there is no live contact allowed at any point in the offseason.

Most of the 22 teams with returning coaches will be opening their offseason programs on April 20 or 21. The Broncos have set May 4 as their first day.
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And I bet Haf doesn't cancel any of those 'activities'
 
Even though there’s nothing physical going on, the staff can still evaluate who shows up on time and their attitude once they’re here. That’s important. In turn, the players can evaluate the staff and see how serious they are and what they need to do to keep their jobs. It’s like a tentative first date.
 
Come on Haf, come on Sully.

You guys can sure talk, and rock a military haircut, but can you walk?
 
coalesce said:
Even though there’s nothing physical going on, the staff can still evaluate who shows up on time and their attitude once they’re here. That’s important. In turn, the players can evaluate the staff and see how serious they are and what they need to do to keep their jobs. It’s like a tentative first date.
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Almost blind 😂
 
I think Dolphin Players will take EVERYTHING VERY SERIOUSLY & be very competitive, because ...
MOST are a step below making an NFL Roster ... and realize this is a chance of a lifetime to become an NFL Player with NFL Salaries.

INSTEAD OF THE STANDARD newby ... being stuck behind established players, with limited reps & coaching time. Prove It Mode!!!
 
DB Cooper said:
https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profo...will-start-their-offseason-programs-next-week

The ten teams that hired new coaches this offseason will be eligible to start working with their players on Monday, April 6.

The Ravens are the only team that has set that as their first day of work while the Cardinals, Falcons, Bills, Browns, Raiders, Dolphins, Giants, Steelers and Titans have set Tuesday as their opening day.

All of those teams will also be able to hold a voluntary minicamp later in the spring.

Every team is also scheduled to hold a rookie minicamp and a mandatory minicamp over the course of the next few months.

The first two weeks of work for all teams is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.
The three-week second phase allows for on-field work, but no full-speed team drills while the third OTA phase allows for team drills, but there is no live contact allowed at any point in the offseason.

Most of the 22 teams with returning coaches will be opening their offseason programs on April 20 or 21. The Broncos have set May 4 as their first day.
Click to expand...
And we wonder why there are so many injuries nowadays?

But good that football is almost back
 
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JamesWsenior said:
But it is real practice or just measured for winter gear?
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I suppose your question is rhetorical, however ...

New Regime, New System, New Coaches, New Players ... there is A LOT TO LEARN & ORGANIZE (Probably overburdened for the time they have ... the proverbial fitting 10 lbs of shat in a 5 lb bag.)

The way they get around practicing in the NFL ... is players organize their own 'outside VOLUNTARY workouts with colleagues.' They can do whatever they want on their own (my assumption is light contact without clocking each other ... same as many of us practiced football & rugby.)

Thus, important for New Regime to ID & get Veterans up to speed ... so the Vets can organize 'outside workouts' with/for the others.

If anyone has further knowledge on 'NFL outside workouts', would be great to share with us!!
 
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DB Cooper said:
I suppose your question is rhetorical, however ...

New Regime, New System, New Coaches, New Players ... there is A LOT TO LEARN & ORGANIZE (Probably overburdened for the time they have ... the proverbial fitting 10 lbs of shat in a 5 lb bag.)

The way they get around practicing in the NFL ... is players organize their own 'outside VOLUNTARY workouts with colleagues.' They can do whatever they want on their own (my assumption is light contact without clocking each other ... same as many of us practiced football & rugby.)

Thus, important for New Regime to ID & get Veterans up to speed ... so they can organize 'outside workouts' with/for the others.

If anyone has further knowledge on 'NFL outside workouts', would be great to share with us!!
Click to expand...
Actually wasn't rhetorical (except the winter gear), was wondering what if anything they are allowed to do thanks
 
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