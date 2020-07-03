Dolphins still optimistic about having “some” fans in the stands

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
40,909
Reaction score
21,225
Age
56
Location
So Cal
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Dolphins still optimistic about having "some" fans in the stands - ProFootballTalk

Although the NFL is still planning to open the season on time with fans in stadiums, the COVID-19 situation in some states is trending in the wrong direction. One of those states is Florida, and Miami Dolphins chief executive officer Tom Garfinkel acknowledged that for some fans, it simply won’t...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Garfinkel said the Dolphins have “a no-fans scenario, a socially distanced stadium scenario, which would be roughly 15,000 to 20,000 fans and then maybe half-capacity scenario. We have all of those scenarios with a lot of details for each, different budgets for each. Things are changing daily. A few weeks ago, things were looking great and [the] last few weeks things have changed.”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom