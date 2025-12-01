DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 2,098
- Reaction score
- 4,238
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Miami, FL
Dolphins Stock Up/Stock Down Report: Dolphins vs Saints Recap - DolphinsTalk
Week 13 of the regular season is in the books, and the Miami Dolphins did not play a great game at all, especially on offense, but came away with a victory over the lowly New Orleans Saints. Miami climbs to 5-7 on the season to remain “in the hunt” on all television graphics for the […]
dolphinstalk.com