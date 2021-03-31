Dolphins stress relief thread prior to the draft

juniorseau55
Go Fins
Club Member
- Joined
- May 8, 2003
- Messages
- 5,371
- Reaction score
- 1,529
- Location
- Orlando, Florida
The testosterone has been boiling in these forums through the week. Brothers, gentlemen, sisters, and all the great Dolphins Fans that post here
I just want to let you know that I am here if you need to have someone to talk to. The draft is almost here, and I hate to see fighting among the
pond over small disagreements. I won't ask you to post your favorite player in the draft, or post if you want to draft Pitts, Smith, or "insert" player. All I ask
is that you post something positive above the poster above you, and predict the 2021 season record for this team.
I just want to let you know that I am here if you need to have someone to talk to. The draft is almost here, and I hate to see fighting among the
pond over small disagreements. I won't ask you to post your favorite player in the draft, or post if you want to draft Pitts, Smith, or "insert" player. All I ask
is that you post something positive above the poster above you, and predict the 2021 season record for this team.