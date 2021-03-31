Dolphins stress relief thread prior to the draft

The testosterone has been boiling in these forums through the week. Brothers, gentlemen, sisters, and all the great Dolphins Fans that post here

I just want to let you know that I am here if you need to have someone to talk to. The draft is almost here, and I hate to see fighting among the

pond over small disagreements. I won't ask you to post your favorite player in the draft, or post if you want to draft Pitts, Smith, or "insert" player. All I ask

is that you post something positive above the poster above you, and predict the 2021 season record for this team.