Dolphins Talent Transformation

I'm sure everyone here can remember our talent level a few years ago. When we talked to each other it was not of top players but how many starters would start on any other teams, which were few.



Now, we have some serious talent. I don't know if it was McD, Grier, a combo or Ross not involved after costing a 1st. No matter, Here is a closer look at the talent of the new and improved Miami Dolphins:



Top 10 Ranked Players



Tua- #8

Hill- #1

Williams- #4

Ingold- #3



Ramsey- #3

Wilkins- #9

Phillips- #6



Top 20 Ranked Players



Waddle- #13

Armstead- #15

Hunt- #12



Long- #14

Baker- #16



Sieler was #21 and Holland had an off year.



This is a lot of talent but needs to translate to wins. For this we have McD on O and Fangio on D who I believe are both top 5.



If Father Time and injuries allow it, we just may have a very good year.