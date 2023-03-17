 Dolphins Talent Transformation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Talent Transformation

S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,890
Reaction score
1,151
I'm sure everyone here can remember our talent level a few years ago. When we talked to each other it was not of top players but how many starters would start on any other teams, which were few.

Now, we have some serious talent. I don't know if it was McD, Grier, a combo or Ross not involved after costing a 1st. No matter, Here is a closer look at the talent of the new and improved Miami Dolphins:

Top 10 Ranked Players

Tua- #8
Hill- #1
Williams- #4
Ingold- #3

Ramsey- #3
Wilkins- #9
Phillips- #6

Top 20 Ranked Players

Waddle- #13
Armstead- #15
Hunt- #12

Long- #14
Baker- #16

Sieler was #21 and Holland had an off year.

This is a lot of talent but needs to translate to wins. For this we have McD on O and Fangio on D who I believe are both top 5.

If Father Time and injuries allow it, we just may have a very good year.
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
9,857
Reaction score
8,842
Location
Sparks, NV
I'm personally higher on Armstead and I would add Chubb to the top 20 list, but regardless the talent transformation in the last few years is incredible. IMO McD had some growing pains in his first season, but also showed that he could be a great coach. IMO McD improving alone would garner a few more wins even if we hadn't improved the talent or added one of the best DCs.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm just Chubbin' around
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
21,811
Reaction score
51,747
no GM is perfect.

but just looking at this team versus previous regimes it is clear the Grier is putting together one heck of a squad.
 
Sofa_King_Drunk

Sofa_King_Drunk

town drunk
Joined
Mar 14, 2002
Messages
1,428
Reaction score
1,243
Age
56
Location
Ormond Beach, FL
I think we're definitely seeing a collaborative effort between Coach and GM unlike anything we've seen around these parts for quite some time. It's very refreshing.
 
ugadolfan

ugadolfan

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
409
Reaction score
1,148
Age
26
Location
Atlanta
While we can quibble about the execution, the misses on the line, etc. the plan back in 2019 was to tear down the roster to get draft assets and fix the cap and then build around the rookie QB contract to build a contender. Grier stuck to the plan and now we are seeing the fruits of a cohesive, multi-year effort
 
Sofa_King_Drunk

Sofa_King_Drunk

town drunk
Joined
Mar 14, 2002
Messages
1,428
Reaction score
1,243
Age
56
Location
Ormond Beach, FL
rafael said:
IMO Grier collaborated with Flores, but Flores wasn't a good evaluator.
Click to expand...
And Stevie Ross had to come in and constanly play referee with those two. Certainly not a symbiotic relationship by any means. Now Ross is back to doing exclusively what he does best- sign checks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom