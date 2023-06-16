Dolphins TE says he's gained 10 pounds of muscle since the end of last season

67Stang said: Kind of a fluff article, par for the course during this time of the year. I mean at least combine this with something else that he has done that would suggest weight would help him expand his game. I mean it is easy for everyone to put on 10 pounds during the off season. Where does that weight go when you have to play once, sometimes twice a week during the regular season? I guess at least he can admit he has to make changes. This comically reminds me of when Devante Parker had to be told to hydrate and stop playing video games until 3 AM his first few years in the league. Click to expand...

I always disagreed with some of those issues with Parker.First of all, I doubt he was playing video games until 3 am on the days leading up to games. If he was doing it during the offseason or even early during the week I don't see how that's different or worse than the players who are out until 2 am and 3am at strip clubs or night clubs.As for the importance of staying hydrated properly, that's something you have to be taught. You don't just wake up and know about it. I know a lot of college players that were never really taught that. Even if you try to educate yourself for training, hydration or the proper way to hydrate isn't always stressed as much as it should be.