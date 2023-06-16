Dolphins TE says he's gained 10 pounds of muscle since the end of last season

Kind of a fluff article, par for the course during this time of the year. I mean at least combine this with something else that he has done that would suggest weight would help him expand his game. I mean it is easy for everyone to put on 10 pounds during the off season. Where does that weight go when you have to play once, sometimes twice a week during the regular season? I guess at least he can admit he has to make changes. This comically reminds me of when Devante Parker had to be told to hydrate and stop playing video games until 3 AM his first few years in the league.