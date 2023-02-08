Dolphins Team and Player Run Down on O

Our team went through some drastic changes in coaching and roster last season and for the first time in recent memory, It Worked!

I'm not about to get into who did what. All I know is that McD and Grier worked n combination.



Miami's O ranked #7 in 2022 vs #24 the year before.



In passing we were #5, pass block #4, and receiving #2.

On the run we were #5 overall and #7 in run block.



It is really hard to believe that our OL was actually good after all Phinatics have been screaming from the rooftops how horrible they have been for so many years.



OL



Williams as a great addition and #4 C, good on pass but close to elite on the run.

Hunt #13 was very good run and pass equally.

Armstead #15 was good in pass but even bette on the run.



Jones and Shell were almost average.



Liam and Little were horrible.



QB

Tua got #8 but the injures and rookie mistakes continued. FOR ANOTHER THREAD!



RBs



Edmunds was a bust here and we moved on quickly. Wilson and Mostert were good and gave us a respectable run game.



WR



Hill is #1 and Waddle is #13, best in the NFL.



Consider that additions Hill, Williams, Armstead, Wilson and Mostert actually worked.