Dolphins team issued gear (jerseys, pants, socks, etc)

Before I post on here, I am trying to gauge interest. would anybody have any interest in Miami Dolphins team issued stuff? I have uniform pants (aqua), qb cut jerseys (home and away), a line cut jersey, uniform socks (home and away), and a reebok practice jersey? All items are 100% authentic and are made in the USA in Berlin, WI. the jerseys are all blank (they have not been issued). Some of the pants have player numbers written in them but I am not sure if they were actually game used). All the items are in great shape. These are not retail items that can be bought in a store. I bought them from folks whop bought them from the Dolphins directly at the annual flea market sales at the stadium. I am overrun with stuff now and trying to whittle this down. These are all 2013 and later (since the logo change) except for the Reebok jersey (it is from 2020 and has the appropriate tagging info in the collar designating year and size). I'm not looking to give these away but pricing will be fair. The aqua QB cut jersey in particular is extremely hard to find and will be priced as such.



I also have a game used NFL football. It is a K ball. I am not sure what game it was used in.



I also have a Kenyan Drake jersey and two Rosen jerseys. I do not know if the Drake jersey. I have no idea about these jerseys. I am admittedly only familiar with the Nike stuff that is actually used on the field in the NFL. I am also familiar with the HIGHEST quality retail jerseys. I am not sure about the less expensive NIke jerseys.