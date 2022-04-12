Dolphins that may play much better than advertised: OL Williams

Although Williams struggled in Dallas with penalties, there are some things about him that may not be all that well known.

Williams was ranked as the third-best guard in terms of pass-blocking efficiency (98.5) in 2021, as he allowed just one sack. That’s not really an aberration either because, in his career, he’s earned a pass-blocking efficiency rate of 97.4. That kind of superior pass blocking should be a welcome commodity for Tua especially if we have Williams and Hunt on the inside keeping that inside early push out of our QB's face. That will be great news for Tua. How many times did we see immediate inside pressure on the left side last year? Add Armstead to the outside on the Left and that should be a great combo.



Williams is not too shabby blocking either. In 2021, he was graded as the 10th-best guard against the run. I think Armstead and Williams could prove to be a true strength on our Left side OL, something that can't be undervalued for our Left handed QB.