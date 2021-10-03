Dolphins Tickets the Short Sale of the Century and What That Means for Steve Ross and the Team

In a market where any asset with the semblance of a pulse increases in value at a stunning rate, I finally found one thing where the price is going down.



Dolphins tickets!



Friend of mine told me about this. I asked him why he even has season tickets anymore? He said there used to be no downside, even when the team stunk and you couldn't make the game, you could always get out of the tickets at a profit. But now, that is not the case.



Go on Stubhub, day of the game, still heaps of tickets available. And they are listed at about 50%-60% of face value. The tickets are not selling, even at these prices. Which means they are effectively now almost worthless!



Before anyone makes the Covid excuse, not it. NFL Stadiums across the country are packed. Even in liberal cities where people are afraid to leave the house. Tampa Bay up the road, no problem filling the stadium.



It is fascinating, after all these years of being mediocre and annoying, folks all of the sudden seem to be throwing the towel in on the team. What was the straw that broke the camels back? My guess is when you go through a rebuild, and get hopes high, and it turns out you got everything wrong and are worse than when you started, many folks, even the die-hards, finally just give up.



Something tells me Steve Ross and the business side is starting to realize this. They count fans in the stands, local TV ratings, and they pay attention to ticket prices in the secondary market as well. That is a great leading indicator.



This may be why their interest in DeShaun Watson is rekindled. Back to the Dolphins strategy of the past. Watson is good marketing. Ross really doesn’t care about winning games anyway, same reason he ships the team off to London every year which sacrifices a home game and is hard on the players (notice New England never goes). At this point I bet Ross would be fine with no draft picks, and total mediocrity around Watson and a ballpark 10-7 record team every year that is never a threat to do anything in the playoffs, like the Houston teams were. And that might be optimistic the way this team is run, at least Houston at times was able to put some real talent around Watson. If you don’t, look at Houston last year, they had the best QB in the NFL, and also about the worst record in the NFL. It is simplistic to think a QB alone can solve all problems.



If we don’t pull off the Watson deal, watch Free Agency this year. They are going to go right back to their old tricks. Big, splashy high dollar signings (to plug every hole that should have been filled in the draft like new LT, RT and DE), which will all turn out to stink!



PS over/under on actual attendance for today's game? I don't mean tickets sold, I mean actual rear ends in seats. My guess, we will be seeing a ton of empties. Like the Hurricanes games now too sadly. Boy, can we get the Orange Bowl back, I loved that place. This stadium is a Jinx!!!