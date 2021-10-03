 Dolphins Tickets the Short Sale of the Century and What That Means for Steve Ross and the Team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Tickets the Short Sale of the Century and What That Means for Steve Ross and the Team

LarryLarry

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
169
Reaction score
225
Age
50
Location
Miami
In a market where any asset with the semblance of a pulse increases in value at a stunning rate, I finally found one thing where the price is going down.

Dolphins tickets!

Friend of mine told me about this. I asked him why he even has season tickets anymore? He said there used to be no downside, even when the team stunk and you couldn't make the game, you could always get out of the tickets at a profit. But now, that is not the case.

Go on Stubhub, day of the game, still heaps of tickets available. And they are listed at about 50%-60% of face value. The tickets are not selling, even at these prices. Which means they are effectively now almost worthless!

Before anyone makes the Covid excuse, not it. NFL Stadiums across the country are packed. Even in liberal cities where people are afraid to leave the house. Tampa Bay up the road, no problem filling the stadium.

It is fascinating, after all these years of being mediocre and annoying, folks all of the sudden seem to be throwing the towel in on the team. What was the straw that broke the camels back? My guess is when you go through a rebuild, and get hopes high, and it turns out you got everything wrong and are worse than when you started, many folks, even the die-hards, finally just give up.

Something tells me Steve Ross and the business side is starting to realize this. They count fans in the stands, local TV ratings, and they pay attention to ticket prices in the secondary market as well. That is a great leading indicator.

This may be why their interest in DeShaun Watson is rekindled. Back to the Dolphins strategy of the past. Watson is good marketing. Ross really doesn’t care about winning games anyway, same reason he ships the team off to London every year which sacrifices a home game and is hard on the players (notice New England never goes). At this point I bet Ross would be fine with no draft picks, and total mediocrity around Watson and a ballpark 10-7 record team every year that is never a threat to do anything in the playoffs, like the Houston teams were. And that might be optimistic the way this team is run, at least Houston at times was able to put some real talent around Watson. If you don’t, look at Houston last year, they had the best QB in the NFL, and also about the worst record in the NFL. It is simplistic to think a QB alone can solve all problems.

If we don’t pull off the Watson deal, watch Free Agency this year. They are going to go right back to their old tricks. Big, splashy high dollar signings (to plug every hole that should have been filled in the draft like new LT, RT and DE), which will all turn out to stink!

PS over/under on actual attendance for today's game? I don't mean tickets sold, I mean actual rear ends in seats. My guess, we will be seeing a ton of empties. Like the Hurricanes games now too sadly. Boy, can we get the Orange Bowl back, I loved that place. This stadium is a Jinx!!!
 
Last edited:
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2008
Messages
1,350
Reaction score
748
Age
31
Location
Boston
Friend of mine told me about this. I asked him why he even has season tickets anymore? He said there used to be no downside, even when the team stunk, you could always get out of the tickets at a profit. But now, that is not the case
Click to expand...

So he doesn't buy them because he's a fan? Just another scumbag scalper?

He can leave his name off the list next year so a real fan can get them. Thanks in advance.
 
B

bflat

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 19, 2010
Messages
190
Reaction score
75
I’m a season ticket holder and have never thought about selling…guess as a fan my priority is watching the team win and I don’t really care about resale value of my ticket.
 
LarryLarry

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
169
Reaction score
225
Age
50
Location
Miami
XxJustinxX said:
So he doesn't buy them because he's a fan? Just another scumbag scalper?

He can leave his name off the list next year so a real fan can get them. Thanks in advance.
Click to expand...
too funny. given you are responding to this post i guess you are not going to the game so I guess you are not a real fan! there are tons of tickets available. if you read the post, the point was friend could always sell the tickets when he couldnt use them. not everyone can make every game all of the time.
 
LarryLarry

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
169
Reaction score
225
Age
50
Location
Miami
bflat said:
I’m a season ticket holder and have never thought about selling…guess as a fan my priority is watching the team win and I don’t really care about resale value of my ticket.
Click to expand...
you missed the point!
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2008
Messages
1,350
Reaction score
748
Age
31
Location
Boston
LarryLarry said:
too funny. given you are responding to this post i guess you are not going to the game so I guess you are not a real fan! there are tons of tickets available. if you read the post, the point was friend could always sell the tickets when he couldnt use them. not everyone can make every game all of the time.
Click to expand...

No I live in Boston, so I won't be going. I've never once in my entire life looked at my Red Sox Fenway Park tickets and said, "Well the Sox suck this year, at least I can sell them." I just go and support the team or occasionally give them out to friends. The price I pay in the beginning of the year is my expected out of pocket cost.

You literally stated and I quote "I asked him why he even has season tickets anymore? He said there used to be no downside, even when the team stunk, you could always get out of the tickets at a profit."

So I answered with a question, He doesn't buy them because he's a fan? and then asked if he was a scumbag scalper because you insinuated he would "always" get out at profit. Real fans who are season ticket holders don't worry about making profit.
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2008
Messages
1,350
Reaction score
748
Age
31
Location
Boston
bflat said:
I’m a season ticket holder and have never thought about selling…guess as a fan my priority is watching the team win and I don’t really care about resale value of my ticket.
Click to expand...
Bingo.
 
Archaeopteryx

Archaeopteryx

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
321
Reaction score
183
Location
Boston
XxJustinxX said:
No I live in Boston, so I won't be going. I've never once in my entire life looked at my Red Sox Fenway Park tickets and said, "Well the Sox suck this year, at least I can sell them." I just go and support the team or occasionally give them out to friends. The price I pay in the beginning of the year is my expected out of pocket cost.

You literally stated and I quote "I asked him why he even has season tickets anymore? He said there used to be no downside, even when the team stunk, you could always get out of the tickets at a profit."

So I answered with a question, He doesn't buy them because he's a fan? and then asked if he was a scumbag scalper because you insinuated he would "always" get out at profit. Real fans who are season ticket holders don't worry about making profit.
Click to expand...
I figured it was because according to your location you live in one of those, 🤔. Looks at own location. Uh-oh.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
LarryLarry

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
169
Reaction score
225
Age
50
Location
Miami
XxJustinxX said:
No I live in Boston, so I won't be going. I've never once in my entire life looked at my Red Sox Fenway Park tickets and said, "Well the Sox suck this year, at least I can sell them." I just go and support the team or occasionally give them out to friends. The price I pay in the beginning of the year is my expected out of pocket cost.

You literally stated and I quote "I asked him why he even has season tickets anymore? He said there used to be no downside, even when the team stunk, you could always get out of the tickets at a profit."

So I answered with a question, He doesn't buy them because he's a fan? and then asked if he was a scumbag scalper because you insinuated he would "always" get out at profit. Real fans who are season ticket holders don't worry about making profit.
Click to expand...
beyond the fact that you are focusing on the non-core point of my missive, you are also misqouting me. I said he could sell the tickets when he couldn't make the game. and you are also full of beans about the Red Sox. Fenway is empty this year. period. even recent series against the yanks with playoff implications, 30pct yanks fans in the stands. john henry blows almost as bad as steve ross!
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2008
Messages
1,350
Reaction score
748
Age
31
Location
Boston
LarryLarry said:
beyond the fact that you are focusing on the non-core point of my missive, you are also misqouting me. I said he could sell the tickets when he couldn't make the game. and you are also full of beans about the Red Sox. Fenway is empty this year. period. even recent series against the yanks with playoff implications, 30pct yanks fans in the stands. john henry blows almost as bad as steve ross!
Click to expand...

Yeah you lost all credibility now. I copy and pasted that quote bro.

John Henry has brought 4 titles to Boston after an 86 year drought. Fenway has also been rocking. I'm not sure what you're talking about. Want to come to a game? Free of charge.

But just to end this thread.


Behind a paywall but that's an article from December last year stating our 2021 season ticket renewal rate is the highest its been in 15 years.
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2008
Messages
1,350
Reaction score
748
Age
31
Location
Boston
Archaeopteryx said:
I figured it was because according to your location you live in one of those, 🤔. Looks at own location. Uh-oh.
Click to expand...

Hahahah, luckily my buddy is on Beacon St. right behind Fenway so we don't have to go to far.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
LarryLarry

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
169
Reaction score
225
Age
50
Location
Miami
XxJustinxX said:
Yeah you lost all credibility now. I copy and pasted that quote bro.

John Henry has brought 4 titles to Boston after an 86 year drought. Fenway has also been rocking. I'm not sure what you're talking about. Want to come to a game? Free of charge.

But just to end this thread.


Behind a paywall but that's an article from December last year stating our 2021 season ticket renewal rate is the highest its been in 15 years.
Click to expand...
Pal when it comes to the Red Sox you are BS'ing the wrong guy! This is their worst home attendance (ex last year Covid shutdown) in about 15 years!!!! They used to sell out every game, this year I think it has been about 5 or 6 games in total where the stadium was full, and that is only because of Yanks and Mets fans. But thanks for playing!!!! And the quote you copied and pasted, you left out an important part. And that issue again, is non core to my point!!!

"So why have they not captured the love and loyalty of the region? What’s missing? What it is we do not trust about this Local Nine?....So what is missing? Why is the town not agog about these upstart Boston Red Sox?"

www.bostonglobe.com

It’s not the losing or the defense that makes it hard for me to embrace these Red Sox — it’s something else - The Boston Globe

What is missing? Why is the town not agog about these upstart Boston Red Sox?
www.bostonglobe.com www.bostonglobe.com
 
Tua-N MARINO

Tua-N MARINO

Rookie
Joined
Sep 16, 2020
Messages
84
Reaction score
144
Age
37
Location
Arlington, VA
LarryLarry, everyone seems to miss the point of your argument which is simply:

loss of value of tickets in resale market down 50-60% -> fan exhaustion -> realized losses in revenue across the board -> team value plummets -> hitting Mr. Ross where it REALLY hurts

I think it is very telling, and hopefully something the rest of the fans keep up so Mr. Ross can sell the team.
 
LarryLarry

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
169
Reaction score
225
Age
50
Location
Miami
Tua-N MARINO said:
LarryLarry, everyone seems to miss the point of your argument which is simply:

loss of value of tickets in resale market down 50-60% -> fan exhaustion -> realized losses in revenue across the board -> team value plummets -> hitting Mr. Ross where it REALLY hurts

I think it is very telling, and hopefully something the rest of the fans keep up so Mr. Ross can sell the team.
Click to expand...
yes thanks. not sure why that core point is so hard to understand. either i am a poor writer, others have poor reading comprehension, or they are so blinded with anger about something, they just have to snark!
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2008
Messages
1,350
Reaction score
748
Age
31
Location
Boston
LarryLarry said:
yes thanks. not sure why that core point is so hard to understand. either i am a poor writer, others have poor reading comprehension, or they are so blinded with anger about something, they just have to snark!
Click to expand...

Lets try again

But just to end this thread.

https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article247595970.html

Behind a paywall but that's an article from December last year stating our 2021 season ticket renewal rate is the highest its been in 15 years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom