Dolphins to have 2nd toughest schedule in the NFL next year

Ehh these never end up accurate teams always change. I see KC,Chargers,Bills, Dallas,Philly and Baltimore as the tougher games and that could get easier if Jackson leaves Baltimore. Guess the jets could be tougher if they land a qb however if they end up paying a qb don’t expect them to have as good of a defense. They have like 4 starters on defense and 3 olinemen as free agents. Their oline sucks but still need to pay starters. Any qb besides jimmy g probably going to cost picks or players. Only thing that sucks as like every above average game is on the road lol