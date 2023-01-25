 Dolphins to have 2nd toughest schedule in the NFL next year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins to have 2nd toughest schedule in the NFL next year

Ehh these never end up accurate teams always change. I see KC,Chargers,Bills, Dallas,Philly and Baltimore as the tougher games and that could get easier if Jackson leaves Baltimore. Guess the jets could be tougher if they land a qb however if they end up paying a qb don’t expect them to have as good of a defense. They have like 4 starters on defense and 3 olinemen as free agents. Their oline sucks but still need to pay starters. Any qb besides jimmy g probably going to cost picks or players. Only thing that sucks as like every above average game is on the road lol
 
All ”East” division teams make up the top 8.

The effect of playing stronger AFCE opponents 2x per year and NFCE squads that all had better than expected seasons.
 
Lots of things change in the offseason. Not worried about that yet. Regardless, bring it the **** on. Won’t hear anything about a soft schedule when we’re kicking ass next season.
I was shocked that the NFCE was tough this past year... Philly and NYG had new coaches, Washingtin had no QB and Dallas has underachieved under Mike McCarthy. The AFCW was supposed to be the best in the AFC and the NFCW was supposed to be their strongest...Rams! We do know that the NFC and AFC South both suck.... Not easy fixes there...

RW
 
