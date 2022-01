I’ve always seen Vance as a guy that I think will do better during his 2nd go round as an HC. If you stack him up vs the situation we just got out of with Flores, I have way more faith in Joseph’s ability to maintain a Top 10 D while hiring competent coaches to run the Offense and O-Line.



I wouldn’t be jumping up and down about the hire but I think he’s a non-sexy name that could end up being better than what we just had.