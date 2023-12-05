Dolphins to open the 2024 season in Brazil....?

The Ghost
Brazil might soon receive the first NFL game in South American history. And, according to ESPN Deportes reporter John Sutcliffe, the initial plan is for the Miami Dolphins to play a game in the first week of the 2024 regular season in São Paulo.
Reporting for ESPN Brazil, Sutcliffe said that the NFL would like to make an early season game in Brazil because of “the logistics, the TV trucks, everything would be better in week 1."
Well it certainly wouldn't hurt the brand, especially coming off a Super Bowl title.
If it gets more fans to follow the Fins, its cool.
