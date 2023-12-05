 Dolphins to open the 2024 season in Brazil....? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins to open the 2024 season in Brazil....?

Brazil might soon receive the first NFL game in South American history. And, according to ESPN Deportes reporter John Sutcliffe, the initial plan is for the Miami Dolphins to play a game in the first week of the 2024 regular season in São Paulo.

Reporting for ESPN Brazil, Sutcliffe said that the NFL would like to make an early season game in Brazil because of “the logistics, the TV trucks, everything would be better in week 1."

Well it certainly wouldn't hurt the brand, especially coming off a Super Bowl title.

If it gets more fans to follow the Fins, its cool.
 
Opener in Brazil? Whoever thought that idea up can get F@cked so hard they have octuplets.
 
That blurb is so full inconsistency and contradiction it is about meaningless.

Is it opening week or early in the season? When any article says "might", I take it as a trial balloon at best, and more likely just throwing feces against the wall.
 
No offense but I like my USA sport in the USA especially on opening week. If the rest of the world is so in love with our game, let them plunk down some change and start a central/South American division and a European division that play each other each year and we can supply the rest of the opponents.
 
Well...we do have the NFC West next year, so the game could be a Super Bowl rematch between the Niners and Dolphins!
 
If the NFL is going to force teams to do an annual international game, Brazil is probably as good as it gets. Long flight but same time zone.

I really don't want the Dolphins to have to adopt a European city like the Jags and London.

Edit: Something like Jamaica could work too. Big english speaking island and still reasonably close to home.
 
