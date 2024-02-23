Dolphins to Release Ogbah

Saves about $13.7M against the cap, leaves $4M in dead money.can't read the article. how much is this move costing us.
4mill of dead money and it gives us 13.7mill of cap spacecan't read the article. how much is this move costing us.
Agreed. He's a good football player when healthy but just isn't worth that price anymore. Dude needs to teach clinics on how to bat down balls at the LOS. Uncanny knack for thatHe's got gas left in the tank, but not $13.7mm worth. He'll be a player for somebody.
Where does this put us against the $250 million cap?