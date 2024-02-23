 Dolphins to Release Ogbah | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins to Release Ogbah

www.thescore.com

Report: Dolphins to release Ogbah midway through $65M deal

The Miami Dolphins plan to release veteran linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ogbah signed a four-year, $65.4-million contract with the Dolphins in 2022. His release would create close to $14 million in cap space, according to ESPN's Field Yates.More to come.
