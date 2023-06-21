 Dolphins to sell game day hospitality in F1 paddock | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins to sell game day hospitality in F1 paddock

The Dolphins will start selling new gameday premium hospitality experiences inside the $100M Paddock Club originally built for the F1 Miami Grand Prix adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium. The team will sell 18 garage bays under the brand MIA Garage Tailgate. Sold on a full-season basis, each 1,600 square foot, air-conditioned garage includes covered parking for four vehicles and space for 50 people. The offering includes food and beverage, including access to a sponsored butcher shop and a store, and other amenities. They’ll be open from four hours before game time through the end of the afternoon games.
 
