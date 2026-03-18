 Dolphins Too Much Cap Space Dilemma And What It Means Including Achane | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Too Much Cap Space Dilemma And What It Means Including Achane

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

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We now have $156mm in cap space for 2027 (3rd in the NFL) and a whopping $283mm for 2028 (2nd in the NFL). To put that in perspective, in 2028 the cap will be about $350mm. This also tells you about the current state of our roster.

Our cap situation has done a complete 180. It goes from about the worst in the NFL in 2026 and causing all sorts of problems to the point we had to purge the roster and sign about 20 guys on 1 year minimum deals, to about the best in the NFL and almost the entirety of the cap in 2028.

The related important point is that in the NFL there is a rule for minimum spend. Under the current CBA, every team is required to spend at least 90% of the salary cap in actual cash over specific multi-year periods. It was 3 years 2024-2026, and now it will be 4 years 2027-2030. Sully's timing is good in this regard, and I suspect he has taken this issue into account.

In short, having all this cap space means we have to spend it. Again, we have some time to ramp up, but we have to spend.

We all know, there are downsides to spending it in FA. I liked Jaelen Phillips more than most, but no way I was handing him $120mm with $80mm guaranteed. But this is what happens in FA. Issue #1 is we can do, and will have to do, some marginally silly things to spend the money. That is OK. Not my money. But we cannot do over the top stupid things, and most importantly we cannot end up with bums that get the big paycheck and mail it in and turn into more Chris Grier boat anchors. There is room to absorb some minor mistakes, but you still do not want to make big ones. We have to get the big deals right.

The other implication is who we trade and how we think about trades.

I like the Waddle trade. However, even prior to dealing him, we were going to have a lot of cap space in 2027 and 2028. There was room to overpay Waddle. It is imperative that we hit on the draft picks. If we do not hit on the picks, we would have been better off with an overpaid Waddle without the extra picks, because the money has to go somewhere. This thing needs good execution for it to work out - it is no slam dunk, and drafting well is not easy. Cannot get Iggy's back in return for Waddle.

It is the same thing with Achane. I am not keen on paying any RB that kind of money, especially one of his stature. But again, we have to spend the money somewhere. If not him, who? Remember, when you sign free agents, you are overpaying. Although I wanted to trade Achane, I viewed this through the lens of cap stress. That cap stress is now gone, and we have to spend the money somewhere, so that raises the bar further for the draft pick compensation required to move the player. This may also be part of why the Dolphins are now telling other teams Achane is not available which forces the ask higher.

The last issue is our own guys. You can probably hand Brooks and Brewer fat new deals. They might not be perfect, but again beware of what else you are going to spend it on if it is not them. And we have to spend it. Better the devil you know. Willis, if he works out, is about the only other player on the roster that we could ultimately give a raise to. Then all of the draft picks, well the bulk of them will not be up for new deals until right at the end of the 2027-2030 window that is in place under the CBA.

At any rate, now that we are no longer in a bad place with the salary cap, it does make you think a little differently about things. Even the Waddle trade. I loved it at first, but now I just like it. It was a good trade on paper, but if we whiff those draft picks, it will be a net bad result. Remember the Laremy Tunsil trade was great, on paper too. In practice, well we know what those picks turned into (one of whom was Waddle) and how the team ultimately fared. The fact that the money and the space is there in the out year changes things. The one thing that does not change, we will still have to execute well both with drafting and FA. You can have all the picks and money, you still need to execute.
 
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Want the Achane trade to be announced TODAY!

Dont wanna start the revuild paying 20 million a year to a RB whos got toothpicks for ankles.
 
MrChadRico said:
Want the Achane trade to be announced TODAY!

Dont wanna start the revuild paying 20 million a year to a RB whos got toothpicks for ankles.
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Thanks. I used to violently agree, now I am mixed. They have so much cap space now, and the money is going to have to be spent somewhere, I think they could do things more stupid than paying Achane. If we were tight to the cap, and had to jump through hoops to sign him, i would say absolutely trade the guy. But now, the construct kind of changes. It is really wierd. I am stuck in a grey area on this thing. I will tell you, we get a really good offer to trade him, I am doing it. But, again, the other issue is since we have the cap space, we really need to execute on those draft picks. Cannot go full Iggy with those picks, if we do, these trades make us worse off at the end of the day. And drafting well is really hard. Even the best make a lot of mistakes.
 
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MrChadRico said:
Want the Achane trade to be announced TODAY!

Dont wanna start the revuild paying 20 million a year to a RB whos got toothpicks for ankles.
Click to expand...
You completely missed OPs point. It was legit.

One has to view the bigger picture. Tunnel vision to the point of excessive granularity is not a viable way to go about constructing a good overall framework and plan.

Do you believe Achane is a highly productive offensive weapon? If you say no you are being dishonest.

RB is not considered a high pay position. Even if he gets a top 5 $ its a hell of a lot less than say a good WR with less offensive production.
 
Mach2 said:
You completely missed OPs point. It was legit.

One has to view the bigger picture. Tunnel vision to the point of excessive granularity is not a viable way to go about constructing a good overall framework and plan.

Do you believe Achane is a highly productive offensive weapon? If you say no you are being dishonest.

RB is not considered a high pay position. Even if he gets a top 5 $ its a hell of a lot less than say a good WR with less offensive production.
Click to expand...
I guess to your point, this is substantially less than the top 5 WR would get (Jamarr Chase got 4 years, $160mm, $112mm guaranteed). Basically, guaranteed money is all that matters and the RB deal is 25% of the WR deal. So I am now open minded I guess, it is grey in my mind. Then I think they will have to give Brewer and Brooks more money. Better the devil you know I guess. Anyway, with the excess of cap $ we now have, it is a bit of a dilemma and it does change how you think about things. End of day still need to be smart, and still need to execute well, especially w the draft picks. One reason to accumulate a lot of picks is acknowledging you will miss on a lot of them, so I like Sully's thinking in this regard. Grier was overconfident and immature and thought he would outpick everyone w the trade ups, of course he did the opposite:

Achane told The Miami Herald late last season that a contract extension is important to him this offseason. He said he would have his agent, Leah Knight of Roc Nation, discuss it with the Dolphins. He would prefer to sign the deal instead of playing out next season on the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him $1.5 million. He seems positioned to receive something a bit more lucrative than the four-year, $48 million extension that James Cook signed with Buffalo last August; that deal included $30 million in guaranteed money.

Among other players that Sullivan has identified as foundational pieces, Sullivan has said: “Center Aaron Brewer is a really good player. His ability to play in space [stands out]. He plays much bigger than his listed size. “[Linebacker] Jordyn Brooks is a really good player. He can run, good instincts, will strike you. Patrick Paul is a good left tackle…a huge man with length.”


Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article315074339.html#storylink=cpy
 
The only reason we have so much cap space in 2027 and 2028 is because we have literally no one who is not on a rookie contract signed outside Willis. We still need to have 52 other players under contract and there are a number of guys who will receive large extensions between now and then. We are not in bad shape, but the numbers are highly misleading right now.
 
phinsforlife said:
We now have $156mm in cap space for 2027 (3rd in the NFL) and a whopping $283mm for 2028 (2nd in the NFL). To put that in perspective, in 2028 the cap will be about $350mm. This also tells you about the current state of our roster.

Our cap situation has done a complete 180. It goes from about the worst in the NFL in 2026 and causing all sorts of problems to the point we had to purge the roster and sign about 20 guys on 1 year minimum deals, to about the best in the NFL and almost the entirety of the cap in 2028.

The related important point is that in the NFL there is a rule for minimum spend. Under the current CBA, every team is required to spend at least 90% of the salary cap in actual cash over specific multi-year periods. It was 3 years 2024-2026, and now it will be 4 years 2027-2030. Sully's timing is good in this regard, and I suspect he has taken this issue into account.

In short, having all this cap space means we have to spend it. Again, we have some time to ramp up, but we have to spend.

We all know, there are downsides to spending it in FA. I liked Jaelen Phillips more than most, but no way I was handing him $120mm with $80mm guaranteed. But this is what happens in FA. Issue #1 is we can do, and will have to do, some marginally silly things to spend the money. That is OK. Not my money. But we cannot do over the top stupid things, and most importantly we cannot end up with bums that get the big paycheck and mail it in and turn into more Chris Grier boat anchors. There is room to absorb some minor mistakes, but you still do not want to make big ones. We have to get the big deals right.

The other implication is who we trade and how we think about trades.

I like the Waddle trade. However, even prior to dealing him, we were going to have a lot of cap space in 2027 and 2028. There was room to overpay Waddle. It is imperative that we hit on the draft picks. If we do not hit on the picks, we would have been better off with an overpaid Waddle without the extra picks, because the money has to go somewhere. This thing needs good execution for it to work out - it is no slam dunk, and drafting well is not easy. Cannot get Iggy's back in return for Waddle.

It is the same thing with Achane. I am not keen on paying any RB that kind of money, especially one of his stature. But again, we have to spend the money somewhere. If not him, who? Remember, when you sign free agents, you are overpaying. Although I wanted to trade Achane, I viewed this through the lens of cap stress. That cap stress is now gone, and we have to spend the money somewhere, so that raises the bar further for the draft pick compensation required to move the player. This may also be part of why the Dolphins are now telling other teams Achane is not available which forces the ask higher.

The last issue is our own guys. You can probably hand Brooks and Brewer fat new deals. They might not be perfect, but again beware of what else you are going to spend it on if it is not them. And we have to spend it. Better the devil you know. Willis, if he works out, is about the only other player on the roster that we could ultimately give a raise to. Then all of the draft picks, well the bulk of them will not be up for new deals until right at the end of the 2027-2030 window that is in place under the CBA.

At any rate, now that we are no longer in a bad place with the salary cap, it does make you think a little differently about things. Even the Waddle trade. I loved it at first, but now I just like it. It was a good trade on paper, but if we whiff those draft picks, it will be a net bad result. Remember the Laremy Tunsil trade was great, on paper too. In practice, well we know what those picks turned into (one of whom was Waddle) and how the team ultimately fared. The fact that the money and the space is there in the out year changes things. The one thing that does not change, we will still have to execute well both with drafting and FA. You can have all the picks and money, you still need to execute.
Click to expand...
They’re also getting rid of cap issues. Without dealing these guys we wouldn’t be looking good for the next few years. Most of the talent we had on our team were big names that under performed and many of them were probably male content in the new GM and head coach wanted to bring in their guys with their system. We will be signing big name free agent next year in 2028, but we will also be signing more team players and not one off the superstars going forward
 
LargoFin said:
Dang? A lot agents will be seeking massive deals in the next couple of years. Will Sully go full Grier?
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my guess is sully will not go full grier. however, he is going to have to spend money. between the draft picks and the dollars there is no doubt he has the chance to completely rebuild this thing in his own image. execution is going to be key. we have seen before you can have all the money in the world, and all the draft picks, and still screw it all up. not just us either, other teams like the jets have pulled the same trick
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
The only reason we have so much cap space in 2027 and 2028 is because we have literally no one who is not on a rookie contract signed outside Willis. We still need to have 52 other players under contract and there are a number of guys who will receive large extensions between now and then. We are not in bad shape, but the numbers are highly misleading right now.
Click to expand...
yes thx that was noted in the 2nd paragraph of the op. it will be interesting if any of those ~20 guys on the one year deals turn out good. who knows, maybe we get lucky with one or two of them, although i would not hold my breath. we have a lot of $, a lot of draft picks, and a lot of wood to chop. this is going to require very good execution.
 
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