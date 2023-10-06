Dolphins Trade for Claypool

ChambersWI
Going Ghost
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2004
- Messages
- 17,802
- Reaction score
- 12,823
- Location
- Harrisburg, PA
Um, what? Guess Cracraft is done for the season?
This is a strange one, the guy seems disinterested in playing football.
I’m guessing he’s disinterested in playing for the Bears. Which has been rectified. Still, this is an interesting one.Um, what? Guess Cracraft is done for the season?
This is a strange one, the guy seems disinterested in playing football.
I do t think this about CraecraftUm, what? Guess Cracraft is done for the season?
This is a strange one, the guy seems disinterested in playing football.
Wouldn’t you be disinterested in playing for Chicago too?Um, what? Guess Cracraft is done for the season?
This is a strange one, the guy seems disinterested in playing football.
I do t think this about Craecraft
Moreso Wilson and Anderson