Love the move. Curious to what round the two swapped picks are in. Obiously the later the better. I don't think it's swapping 1st round picks, but if it were Miami would move back from 18th to 22nd. I think moving back 3 or 5 spots in the mid rounds for a recent 1st round pick could be a steal if Wilson gets his act together. Also I think with Jackson, Wilson, Hunt and Davis being able to play at the tackle spot you can eliminated that position from the early draft considerations. If there's a decent day 3 project option that might still be a possability.