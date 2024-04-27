DOLPHINS TRADE into Rd 4 to select RB Jaylen Wright

DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,224
- Reaction score
- 2,789
- Age
- 46
- Location
- Miami, FL
DOLPHINS TRADE into RD 4, Pick 120 and Select RB Jaylen WRight - Miami Dolphins
In the 4th Round with Pick 120 after trading a 2025 3rd round pick to Philadelphia the Dolphins select RB Jaylen Wright out of Tennessee. NFL.com Overview Explosive back with good size and breakaway speed. Wright’s running style is more linear than free-flowing, which limits his cut smoothness...
dolphinstalk.com