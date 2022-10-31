Dolphins Trade Rumors

Rest assured there are only two players on the Browns the Dolphins would give a first round pick for, neither has been mentioned yet in this thread.



1st round pick won’t be in play for a trade unless it involves a CB.



Do understand one thing though, trading Jones, Gesicki and Wilson would be a salary dump situation. We would have to give up assets to trade those players. All three players have a negative trade value so don’t think your getting anything for those 3.



I’d give a 7th round pick to any team willing to take any of those 3 contracts.