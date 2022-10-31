 Dolphins Trade Rumors | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Trade Rumors

S

steviey01

Conklin is just what the doctor ordered and Hunt would make Edmonds completely irrelevant. DO IT!
 
EPBro

EPBro

Hunt and Conklin

For

Gesicki, Byron, 3rd

Maybe....
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

No chance that’s an actual trade offer coming from the Dolphins.
 
1

1972forever

They need the first round pick to upgrade the defense next year. Trading that pick away along with Gesicki and Jones makes no sense at all. Especially with Hunt being a free agent once the season is over.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Rest assured there are only two players on the Browns the Dolphins would give a first round pick for, neither has been mentioned yet in this thread.

1st round pick won’t be in play for a trade unless it involves a CB.

Do understand one thing though, trading Jones, Gesicki and Wilson would be a salary dump situation. We would have to give up assets to trade those players. All three players have a negative trade value so don’t think your getting anything for those 3.

I’d give a 7th round pick to any team willing to take any of those 3 contracts.
 
Krush

Krush

The dolphins need a Linebacker with some thump, we have the fast athletic type but no solid line disrupter that's aggressive throughout the game.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Imagine giving up Gesicki Wilson and a 1st for 2 injury riddled players....

But not make a play for R. SMITH.

I know I know. I won't let it go lol
 
