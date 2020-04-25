Dolphins trade up and select OLB Curtis Weaver

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
10,560
Reaction score
7,280
Location
Bahamas
CBS

Curtis Weaver EDGE, BOISE
Height: 6-2, Weight: 265
Weaver can beat offensive tackles in a variety of ways. Pass-rushing moves. Bend to the quarterback. Some speed to power. Good, not great burst. Bend and flattening ability is outstanding. Ridiculous value at a premium position. (Chris Trapasso)
A+
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Long live the Cult of Tua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,621
Reaction score
11,001
Location
UK
I don't know these guys from Adam. I mostly just watch Alabama, but im glad to see such a positive reaction
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
1,685
Reaction score
1,024
Location
Albany, NY
andyahs said:
Nope. No way. No how.

I was told these picks today are all practice squad players and we had too many of them.
Click to expand...
But that’s the exact argument lol. When people said “we have too many picks” they were arguing that we should package picks to move up and improve the players we are drafting
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,581
Reaction score
776
Age
52
Location
East Petersburg, PA
During the season, this guy was mocked as a late first rounder. For some reason in the offseason he just kept falling.
I saw one Boise St game, and Weaver was quiet that day. But this looks like great value.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom