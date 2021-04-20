Dolphins trading down to get Waddle?

juniorseau55
Go Fins
Dolphins fielding calls for No. 6 pick, considering a third swap in first round of 2021 NFL Draft, per report
Could a team outside the top 10 be looking to strike for a QB?
www.google.com
Rumors and more rumors. We are going to be known for trading picks at this point. What spot would you find acceptable to draft the player you feel we need to draft? Could the dolphins be exploring trading down to grab waddle? Pitts, Chase, and Smith going to be gone at some point.