Dolphins trading down to get Waddle?

I’d say any trade down will wait until we are on the clock. It depends on who’s there when we pick. No sense in Denver trading up to 6 now for a QB if Atlanta takes the 4th QB and NE gives the farm to Cincy to take the 5th QB at 5.



If Atlanta takes a QB, Pitts, Smith, Chase, or Waddle... and Cincy takes Sewell at 5... then when we are on the clock, that means at least 3, if not all 4, of the top 4 receivers are on the board. I’m on the phone with Denver, and only Denver, because then at 9, you’re guaranteed at least one of them still being there