Dolphins trading down to get Waddle?

I’d say any trade down will wait until we are on the clock. It depends on who’s there when we pick. No sense in Denver trading up to 6 now for a QB if Atlanta takes the 4th QB and NE gives the farm to Cincy to take the 5th QB at 5.

If Atlanta takes a QB, Pitts, Smith, Chase, or Waddle... and Cincy takes Sewell at 5... then when we are on the clock, that means at least 3, if not all 4, of the top 4 receivers are on the board. I’m on the phone with Denver, and only Denver, because then at 9, you’re guaranteed at least one of them still being there
 
Teams seem a bit desperate this draft. Im pretty sure some people are getting fired. John lynch being one of them.
 
I dont think there is any way we trade back unless both of their targets are gone. I'll be beyond shocked. They are staying at 6 and taking Pitts or Chase.
 
I am tired of seeing us trade down and up. What team is desperate enough to trade up for a few spots?
 
