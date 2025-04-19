 ** Dolphins Trivia Gems! ** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

** Dolphins Trivia Gems! **

Post a trivia gem about our Miami Dolphins!

The Name: Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins got their name through a public naming contest held in 1965, which received nearly 20,000 entries. The name "Dolphins" was chosen because it was the most popular among the submissions, with 622 people selecting it. Team owner Joe Robbie liked the name because dolphins are among the fastest and smartest creatures in the sea, symbolizing speed, intelligence, and agility. Additionally, dolphins are seen as protective animals by sailors, believed to bring good luck and able to fend off predators like sharks. The name also resonates with Miami's coastal and marine heritage, making it a fitting identity for the team.

s-l1200.jpg
 
  • The nickname "Killer B's" became associated with the Miami Dolphins' defense in the early 1980s because a remarkable number of their defensive starters—at least six, and sometimes as many as nine—had last names beginning with the letter "B" (such as Baumhower, Betters, Bokamper, Brudzinski, Barnett, Bowser, and the Blackwood brothers). This unique coincidence, combined with the unit's statistical dominance, led to the catchy moniker "Killer B's" to describe their swarming and effective defense.
 
  • The Dolphins were the first team to appear in three consecutive Super Bowls (VII, VIII, and IX), winning two back-to-back titles in 1973 and 1974.
 
The Fans!

  • A typical Miami Dolphins fan is passionate and loyal, often deeply connected to the team’s rich history, especially the legendary 1970s era and Dan Marino’s time. Many fans are from South Florida but the fanbase also includes a large national and international following due to the team’s past success and regional prominence. Dolphins fans are known for strong stadium support, with near sellout crowds and high engagement online, reflecting a dedicated and enthusiastic fanbase.
 
  • Dolfan Denny was the nickname of Denny Sym, a legendary Miami Dolphins superfan known for cheering the team for 33 years, starting from their inaugural game in 1966 until 2000. He was famous for leading cheers and chants around the stadium wearing glittering orange and aqua hats.
 
  • Several other team names were considered for the Miami Dolphins before the final choice. In a naming contest with 19,843 entries, finalists included names like Mariners, Marauders, Mustangs, Missiles, Monns, Sharks, and Suns.
 
  • Shula was the youngest head coach in NFL history when he took over the Baltimore Colts at age 33 in 1963.
 
