Dolphins Trivia Gems! **

Charlie Rivers
FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 8,588
- Reaction score
- 5,528
- Age
- 58
- Location
- Miami
Post a trivia gem about our Miami Dolphins!
The Name: Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins got their name through a public naming contest held in 1965, which received nearly 20,000 entries. The name "Dolphins" was chosen because it was the most popular among the submissions, with 622 people selecting it. Team owner Joe Robbie liked the name because dolphins are among the fastest and smartest creatures in the sea, symbolizing speed, intelligence, and agility. Additionally, dolphins are seen as protective animals by sailors, believed to bring good luck and able to fend off predators like sharks. The name also resonates with Miami's coastal and marine heritage, making it a fitting identity for the team.
The Name: Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins got their name through a public naming contest held in 1965, which received nearly 20,000 entries. The name "Dolphins" was chosen because it was the most popular among the submissions, with 622 people selecting it. Team owner Joe Robbie liked the name because dolphins are among the fastest and smartest creatures in the sea, symbolizing speed, intelligence, and agility. Additionally, dolphins are seen as protective animals by sailors, believed to bring good luck and able to fend off predators like sharks. The name also resonates with Miami's coastal and marine heritage, making it a fitting identity for the team.