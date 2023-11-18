Dolphins Tush Push Idea

TrinidadDolfan
1st Team All-Pro
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 2,851
- Reaction score
- 6,341
- Location
- Trinidad
The Eagles have surely perfected this. Part of the reason is that Hurts is strong down low and can squat 600lbs.
Could we develop our own version using Wilkins?
a) He’s massively strong
b) He’s extremely athletic
c) He will likely be fired up for it
d) Huge load and strength for a Defense to try and stop
Wouldn’t it be great to have a lockdown high percentage play on 4th and 1?
Thoughts…..
