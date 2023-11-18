 Dolphins Tush Push Idea | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Tush Push Idea

The Eagles have surely perfected this. Part of the reason is that Hurts is strong down low and can squat 600lbs.

Could we develop our own version using Wilkins?

a) He’s massively strong
b) He’s extremely athletic
c) He will likely be fired up for it
d) Huge load and strength for a Defense to try and stop

Wouldn’t it be great to have a lockdown high percentage play on 4th and 1?

Thoughts…..
 
We could.....

But it wont matter, our Oline isnt built to push like that. Gotta have power run blockers on the oline to have a chance.
 
Have to find someone with big enough hands to push that tush.
 
Given the point of attack is small, think “spearhead”, surely we could muster enough?

Remember, Tua out, replaced by Wilkins. With Wilkins aided from behind (just for you Circumstances)
 
Our line isn't good enough, especially with 2 OGs out. I don't want someone who's never handled a snap doing it in big situations.
 
