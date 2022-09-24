 Dolphins Twitter | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Twitter

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,029
Reaction score
6,328
Location
SO CAL
Although I've been on Twitter since 2018, I only started seriously tweeting this summer. I'm keeping it all Dolphins talk and would love to add you DOLFAN's to my twitter account. I mostly focus on that weeks game, key players, and super Cool Fins art. Here's my take of the day! Give me a follow and I'll do the same. I've already gotten into some great twitter wars with Bills, Patriots, and Chargers fanes that you'll really enjoy. Oh, and of course I save my best for Dolfans that are really DOLFANhaters.
1664051561950.png

This was my favorite Twitter war just before the Ravens game that I posted after some Dolphins fans were talking about how much better Herbert is than Tua.
1664052046025.png


After the Ravens game
Daddy.png

1664052305794.png

1664052381180.png
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom