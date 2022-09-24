Dolphins Twitter

DOLFANMIKE
Although I've been on Twitter since 2018, I only started seriously tweeting this summer. I'm keeping it all Dolphins talk and would love to add you DOLFAN's to my twitter account. I mostly focus on that weeks game, key players, and super Cool Fins art. Here's my take of the day! Give me a follow and I'll do the same. I've already gotten into some great twitter wars with Bills, Patriots, and Chargers fanes that you'll really enjoy. Oh, and of course I save my best for Dolfans that are really DOLFANhaters.
This was my favorite Twitter war just before the Ravens game that I posted after some Dolphins fans were talking about how much better Herbert is than Tua.
After the Ravens game
