Dolphins Using FA Recruiting Advantages

The Dolphins remain among the most desirable destinations for NFL free agents
https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/miami-dolphins-using-fa-recruiting-advantages

State taxes
Remember that the Dolphins' report card from that survey featured straight A's in 11 categories: treatment of families, food/cafeteria, nutritionist/dietician, locker room, training room, training staff, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, head coach, and ownership.

Mike McDaniel earned an A as the eighth-ranked head coach in the survey and he has a fully developed reputation as a coach who relates very well to his players, which also is something a lot of players seek.

And then, yes, we absolutely shouldn't leave out the fact that the Dolphins have been contenders in recent years. While they're still seeking that elusive first playoff win since 2000, they are coming off four consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back playoff appearances.
 
OBJ is a perfect example. He might sign with us for less because of those reasons listed.
 
