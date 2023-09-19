 Dolphins vrs Broncos week 3 discussion | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins vrs Broncos week 3 discussion

djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
11,843
Reaction score
17,418
Just thought id post this for any updates or opinions we get for both sides..



My theory has more evidence that it takes a higher level of qb talent to facilitate hi level talent skill players, unlike what you hear in the media and fans alike where its Tua is lifted by scheme and hi level skill players..Its BS imo.

combine speed of process (includes footwork, set up and release) alongside anticipation and accuracy to exploit hi level skill players.

lower level qbs cannot exploit like this because they dont have the ultra speed of process, hi level anticipation and innate accuracy.

things the pundits don't talk about because its easier for them to just say Tua benefits from hi level skill players.

We have overcome our worst performance from last year with a great performance, and we patiently killed beliceks scheme with Tua playing a very hi level game.

Sean payton..


''Payton said the Broncos need to improve in getting the right players on the field, getting the play called and getting to the line of scrimmage quickly.

“There was a number of drives where we’re late with personnel, getting out of the huddle we took a while. That’s got to change. We burned timeouts in the first half, and I’m not used to doing. We’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be better, Russ has got to be sharper getting the play out,” Payton said.''
 
did anyone see Tyreek's interview at the sunday nite football table?

talking to america saying come see ''the miami dolphins show at a stadium near you'' lol thought that was awesome.
 
The Broncos might be 0-2 but it feels like they could easily be 2-0. They are a tougher team then they are getting credit for. Only losing by a total of 3 points.

This game could be a lot closer then fans might be expecting.

At Home, with a very potent offense and a defense that is still developing. I think Miami wins, in a close one.

Tua over Russell.
 
Tiko377 said:
trap game especially with Waddle possibly being out....
Click to expand...
Judge Judy Eye Roll GIF
 
dolfan91 said:
The Broncos might be 0-2 but it feels like they could easily be 2-0. They are a tougher team then they are getting credit for. Only losing by a total of 3 points.

This game could be a lot closer then fans might be expecting.

At Home, with a very potent offense and a defense that is still developing. I think Miami wins, in a close one.

Tua over Russell.
Click to expand...
Yet they aren’t 2-0. Id never expect a blowout and aren’t saying that’s happening here. But it’s a game Miami should win as they’re better and have all the advantages they need.
 
I would not be surprised if the Dolphins win by multiple scores.

First home game of the season. Fins are all geeked up coming back to Florida on a high and want to show off to the family.

Sure Denver is going to play hard being in a 0-2 hole but I don't think they have the horses (zing) to keep up with our offense. I want to see our guys chase Russ nonstop all over the backfield.
 
31-13
most importantly, no injuries please

the broncos are not good. I live in Denver and right near the stadium... I'd like to strut around town like a pea**** after drubbing them.

fins up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom