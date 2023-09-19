Dolphins vrs Broncos week 3 discussion

Just thought id post this for any updates or opinions we get for both sides..







My theory has more evidence that it takes a higher level of qb talent to facilitate hi level talent skill players, unlike what you hear in the media and fans alike where its Tua is lifted by scheme and hi level skill players..Its BS imo.



combine speed of process (includes footwork, set up and release) alongside anticipation and accuracy to exploit hi level skill players.



lower level qbs cannot exploit like this because they dont have the ultra speed of process, hi level anticipation and innate accuracy.



things the pundits don't talk about because its easier for them to just say Tua benefits from hi level skill players.



We have overcome our worst performance from last year with a great performance, and we patiently killed beliceks scheme with Tua playing a very hi level game.



Sean payton..





''Payton said the Broncos need to improve in getting the right players on the field, getting the play called and getting to the line of scrimmage quickly.



“There was a number of drives where we’re late with personnel, getting out of the huddle we took a while. That’s got to change. We burned timeouts in the first half, and I’m not used to doing. We’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be better, Russ has got to be sharper getting the play out,” Payton said.''