Dolphins vrs Chargers week 1 discussion and news

Our team will be starting to game plan tomorrow so I figured we should as well

This is their 53 man roster

A Look at the Chargers Initial 53-Man Roster for 2023

Here's a position-by-position breakdown of who made the initial Bolts 53-man roster
Big week for our coaches in this game as we obviously got out coached last year.

Derwin James is back, Eric Kendrick’s is their new Mike.

Slater is back at left tackle

Their stadium sucks but I’m headed out to cali next week to root them on.

Not sure what’s gonna happen.
 
Herbert is about to get exposed. Derwin James is gonna get cooked. Bosa is going to get manhandled. This is our year, SB all the way. Get on the bandwagon or get off at the next stop.
How do you see Bosa getting manhandled?
 
Herbert is about to get exposed. Derwin James is gonna get cooked. Bosa is going to get manhandled. This is our year, SB all the way. Get on the bandwagon or get off at the next stop.
the first two maybe but Bosa?......I don’t think so....lol
 
Was hoping to play them later. They would be injured usually. But anyways. We should be a better on offense compared to last game against them.
 
