Dolphins vrs Chargers week 1 discussion and news

Our team will be starting to game plan tomorrow so I figured we should as well
This is their 53 man roster
Big week for our coaches in this game as we obviously got out coached last year.
Derwin James is back, Eric Kendrick’s is their new Mike.
Slater is back at left tackle
Their stadium sucks but I’m headed out to cali next week to root them on.
Not sure what’s gonna happen.
This is their 53 man roster
A Look at the Chargers Initial 53-Man Roster for 2023
Here's a position-by-position breakdown of who made the initial Bolts 53-man roster
www.chargers.com
