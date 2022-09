Dolphins vs Bills Game Recap- PFF

NFL Week 3 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 21, Buffalo Bills 19 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF The much-hyped AFC West matchup certainly didn’t lack drama. The Miami Dolphins defense couldn’t get off the field all day except for when it mattered most in the fourth quarter. They then shut down two straight 2-minute drills from Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills en route to a 21-19 win.

The much-hyped AFC West matchup certainly didn’t lack drama. The Miami Dolphins defense couldn’t get off the field all day except for when it mattered most in the fourth quarter. They then shut down two straight 2-minute drills from Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills en route to a 21-19 win.Sixteen routes. That’s all it took for Jaylen Waddle to rack up 102 yards on four catches against the Bills' banged-up secondary. His 45-yard catch on 3rd-and-22 set up the game-winning score early in the fourth quarter.The Dolphins would not have won this game without Jevon Holland . He allowed 1-of-3 targets for six yards in coverage with two forced incompletions. The former second-rounder also made the biggest play in the game when he forced a Josh Allen fumble The Bills defensive line that had been such a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks through the first two weeks of the season was oddly quiet on 22 passing snaps from Tua Tagovailoa . The Dolphins offensive line had something to do with that — Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Terron Armstead, Robert Hunt and Greg Little combined to allow only five pressures on the day.Click the link for box score